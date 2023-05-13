Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (20-18) and the Chicago White Sox (13-27) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 13.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (0-1).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Astros have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (166 total), Houston is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.30 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule