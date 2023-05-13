Scottie Scheffler is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch through two rounds of play, with a score of -14. Third round play resumes in McKinney, Texas, tune in to see how the competition unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Start Time: 10:05 AM ET

10:05 AM ET Venue: TPC Craig Ranch

TPC Craig Ranch Location: McKinney, Texas

McKinney, Texas Par/Distance: Par 71/7,414 yards

Par 71/7,414 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

AT&T Byron Nelson Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Scottie Scheffler 1st -14 64-64 Mackenzie Hughes 2nd -13 65-64 Ryan Palmer 2nd -13 64-65 Si Woo Kim 4th -11 65-66 Richy Werenski 5th -10 64-68

AT&T Byron Nelson Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:05 AM ET Hole 1 Luke List (-6/33rd), Kelly Kraft (-6/33rd), Adam Long (-6/33rd) 11:55 AM ET Hole 10 Andrew Novak (-4/65th), Stewart Cink (-4/65th), Cameron Champ (-4/65th) 11:45 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Thompson (-4/65th), Fabian Gomez (-4/65th), Carson Young (-4/65th) 11:35 AM ET Hole 10 Stephan Jaeger (-4/65th), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-4/65th), Lucas Glover (-4/65th) 11:25 AM ET Hole 10 Jim Herman (-4/65th), Brice Garnett (-4/65th), Martin Laird (-4/65th) 11:15 AM ET Hole 10 Estanislao Goya (-5/48th), Brandon Wu (-4/65th), Jonathan Byrd (-4/65th) 11:05 AM ET Hole 10 Chad Ramey (-5/48th), Adam Hadwin (-5/48th), Ryan Brehm (-5/48th) 10:55 AM ET Hole 10 Nate Lashley (-5/48th), Kevin Tway (-5/48th), Joohyung Kim (-5/48th) 10:45 AM ET Hole 10 Harry Hall (-5/48th), Matthew NeSmith (-5/48th), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5/48th) 10:35 AM ET Hole 10 Bill Haas (-5/48th), Peter Kuest (-5/48th), Tommy Gainey (-5/48th)

