Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +37).

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 56.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 109 Points 11 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 9

