Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (23-15) and the Oakland Athletics (9-31) facing off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on May 13) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Rangers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (2-1) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 8-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored 238 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.72 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule