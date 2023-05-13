Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Stars -165 moneyline odds in this decisive game against the Kraken (+140).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+140
|-165
|-
|BetMGM
|+140
|-165
|5.5
|PointsBet
|+140
|-164
|5.5
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 56 of 94 games this season.
- The Stars are 20-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Dallas is 12-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).
- Seattle is 7-5 when it is the underdog by +140 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+170)
|3.5 (+125)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-167)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-175)
|2.5 (-120)
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-139)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-161)
|Jaden Schwartz
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+100)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.5
|4
|2.9
Kraken Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.7
|3.2
|3.2
