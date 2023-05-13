The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are on top 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -165 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Kraken (+140).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 48 of 93 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 20 of their 27 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (74.1%).

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 12-3 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Seattle is 7-5 when it is underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-167) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-120)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-139) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 4.00 2.90

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.20 3.20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.