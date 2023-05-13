The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken Saturday for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+140) against the Stars (-165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 48 of 93 games this season.

In the 27 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 20-7 in those games.

The Kraken have been the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 37.5%, of those games.

Dallas is 12-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Seattle has a record of 7-5 in games when bookmakers list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-167) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-120)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 4.00 2.90

