Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 13 ET, airing on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are ahead in the series 3-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+135) in this decisive matchup against the Stars (-155).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Kraken (+135) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has a record of 27-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (67.5% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

