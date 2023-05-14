Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Astros have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston games have gone under the set point total four consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 8.6 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 44% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-14).

Houston has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Houston has played in 39 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-19-1).

The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 12-8 6-5 13-14 15-14 4-5

