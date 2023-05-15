The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3.

You can tune in to see the Stars attempt to take down the the Kraken on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/13/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 SEA 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players