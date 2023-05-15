Tyler Seguin Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Seguin's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Seguin Season Stats Insights
- Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.
- In 18 of 76 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.
- In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|76
|Games
|12
|50
|Points
|3
|21
|Goals
|1
|29
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.