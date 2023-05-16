Tuesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (22-19) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (19-22) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (3-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (6-0) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 13, or 48.1%, of those games.

Houston has entered 10 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.

The Astros have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 177 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule