Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|222.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 56 times.
- Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 222.5 points.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this year.
- The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 2-14, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
|Lakers
|58
|70.7%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- When Denver puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Lakers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|17-16
|38-44
|Lakers
|41-41
|6-12
|44-38
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
