Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (25-16) and Atlanta Braves (26-15) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on May 16.

The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (3-0) versus the Braves and Jared Shuster.

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.
  • This season Texas has won 14 of its 23 games, or 60.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
  • Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 254.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 11 @ Athletics W 4-0 Nathan Eovaldi vs Luis Medina
May 12 @ Athletics L 9-7 Martín Pérez vs Ken Waldichuk
May 13 @ Athletics W 5-0 Jon Gray vs James Kaprielian
May 14 @ Athletics W 11-3 Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
May 15 Braves L 12-0 Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
May 16 Braves - Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
May 17 Braves - Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
May 19 Rockies - Martín Pérez vs Ryan Feltner
May 20 Rockies - Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
May 21 Rockies - Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
May 22 @ Pirates - Dane Dunning vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.