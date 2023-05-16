The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Marcus Semien to the plate against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth-best in MLB play with 53 total home runs.

Texas ranks fifth in baseball with a .440 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.2 runs per game (254 total).

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .336.

The Rangers strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (3-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Dunning is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.