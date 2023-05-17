Astros vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-23) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.
The probable pitchers are J.P. France (1-0) for the Astros and Drew Smyly (4-1) for the Cubs.
Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 14 (50%) of those contests.
- Houston is 6-5 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 184 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|W 5-1
|J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|-
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
