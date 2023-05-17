Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-23) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (1-0) for the Astros and Drew Smyly (4-1) for the Cubs.

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 14 (50%) of those contests.

Houston is 6-5 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 184 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule