On Wednesday, May 17 at 8:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (26-16) visit the Texas Rangers (26-16) at Globe Life Field. Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the Rangers.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +130. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.70 ERA)

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 34 times and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 14-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

