The Vegas Golden Knights ready for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL
2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL
1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
  • The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
  • The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 37 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

