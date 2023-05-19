Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Friday.

The Rangers have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+180). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas games have gone over the run total four consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.8 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 13 of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (61.9%).

Texas has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

In the 42 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-14-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for only two matchups this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 13-9 11-4 15-13 18-12 8-5

