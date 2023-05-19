Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars facing off at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) in this matchup against the Stars (+105).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 54 of 93 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 11-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Stars have claimed an upset victory in four of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vegas is 11-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (73.3% win percentage).

Dallas has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-161)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 2.8

