Corey Conners will compete at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Corey Conners Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Conners has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Conners has one win and two top-10 finishes.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -6 278 1 19 2 4 $5M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Conners' past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 41st.

Conners made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Conners finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Conners has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,311 yards, 83 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 92nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Conners was better than 77% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.57.

Conners did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Conners recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Conners' seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

In that most recent competition, Conners had a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Conners finished the Wells Fargo Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Conners fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Conners Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

