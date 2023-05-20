Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (27-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-26) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA).

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rangers have won 14 out of the 22 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.
  • Texas is 6-1 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win.
  • Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 273.
  • The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 14 @ Athletics W 11-3 Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
May 15 Braves L 12-0 Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
May 16 Braves W 7-4 Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
May 17 Braves L 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
May 19 Rockies W 7-2 Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
May 20 Rockies - Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
May 21 Rockies - Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
May 22 @ Pirates - Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
May 23 @ Pirates - Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
May 24 @ Pirates - Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles - Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.