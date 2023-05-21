Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (26-19) taking on the Oakland Athletics (10-37) at 2:10 PM ET on May 21. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Astros, who are favored by our model.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and James Kaprielian (0-3) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 199 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.28).

Astros Schedule