Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars square off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -125 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Stars (+105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Sunday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a record of 47-21-14 this season and are 8-17-25 in overtime contests.

Dallas has earned 36 points (11-6-14) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

This season the Stars scored only one goal in 14 games and have gone 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has 19 points (6-5-7) when scoring two goals this season.

The Stars have scored three or more goals 62 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (46-8-8).

Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has recorded 37 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Stars finished 18-12-10 in those matchups (46 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.