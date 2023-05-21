Max Domi Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Max Domi and the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Domi's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
Domi Season Stats Insights
- In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.
- Domi has a goal in 17 games this year out of 80 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Domi has a point in 39 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.
- Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|80
|Games
|7
|56
|Points
|3
|20
|Goals
|0
|36
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.