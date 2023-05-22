Bookmakers have listed player props for Yordan Alvarez, Christian Yelich and others when the Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (4-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 28th, .968 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1 at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has put up 43 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashing .293/.387/.571 on the year.

Alvarez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.358/.460 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 42 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.339/.417 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI (33 total hits).

He's slashed .246/.344/.522 on the season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

