Astros vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 22
The Houston Astros (27-19) ride a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (4-1, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes (4-3, 3.48 ERA).
Astros vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (4-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-3, 3.48 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier (4-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.25, a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .968.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Javier has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers will send Burnes (4-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
- Burnes is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Burnes is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.48), 35th in WHIP (1.161), and 44th in K/9 (8).
