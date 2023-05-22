On Monday, May 22, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (29-17) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-135). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.69 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-2, 5.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 14-6 record (winning 70% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 2nd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

