Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (28-19) will visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at American Family Field on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-135). A 9.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Astros vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (1-0, 4.11 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (0-3, 5.52 ERA)

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 33 times and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Astros have a 16-11 record (winning 59.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Astros won each of the nine games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 8-7 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) José Abreu 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.