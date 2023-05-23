Rowdy Tellez brings a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (25-22) game versus the Houston Astros (28-19) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Family Field.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (1-0) for the Astros and Colin Rea (0-3) for the Brewers.

Astros vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 4.11 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-3, 5.52 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will hand the ball to France (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across three games.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, May 14, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 5.52 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.

Rea is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Rea has put up five starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

