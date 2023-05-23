Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Robertson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +37.

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

Robertson has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.2% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 8 109 Points 8 46 Goals 5 63 Assists 3

