On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.8% of his games this season, Pena has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 21 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings