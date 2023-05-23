Marcus Semien -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Semien is batting .364 during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Semien has had a hit in 37 of 47 games this season (78.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (38.3%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (53.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (19.1%).

He has scored in 63.8% of his games this year (30 of 47), with two or more runs 10 times (21.3%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 23 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (87.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (39.1%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (69.6%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (73.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings