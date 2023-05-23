Rangers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (29-18) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on May 23.
The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-3).
Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Texas has scored the most runs (301) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
|May 19
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 20
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|May 21
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
