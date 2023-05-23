Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (29-18) on Tuesday, May 23, when they battle Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-165). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.83 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 13-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (81.2% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

