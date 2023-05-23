Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday (at 6:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eovaldi Stats

Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 10th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.

Eovaldi has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1).

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Athletics May. 11 8.2 3 0 0 12 1 at Angels May. 6 8.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 9.0 3 0 0 8 0 at Reds Apr. 24 6.0 6 4 3 7 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .304/.381/.487 so far this season.

Semien hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 43 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.320/.529 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .287/.335/.489 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 38 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.365/.448 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

