Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are the underdog (+120) in this matchup with the Stars (-140).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Golden Knights (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 44-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has a 33-18 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.
- The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
