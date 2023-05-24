The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez take the field at American Family Field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 45 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Houston ranks 16th in the majors with 213 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.23 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Brandon Bielak (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Bielak has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan

