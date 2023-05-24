Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 46 RBI (46 total hits).

He has a .303/.407/.612 slash line so far this year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 22 3-for-4 3 2 5 9 vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 47 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .276/.359/.453 slash line so far this year.

Tucker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Houser Stats

The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 19 6.0 4 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 13 4.0 8 3 3 2 1 at Giants May. 7 4.2 7 2 2 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 24 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .259/.340/.412 on the season.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 36 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashing .255/.348/.539 on the year.

Tellez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

