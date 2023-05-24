On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .229.

McCormick has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (six of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings