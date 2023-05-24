Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Duran vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .301 with eight doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 26 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven home a run in 14 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .370 AVG .245 .383 OBP .302 .609 SLG .347 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 10 RBI 6 8/1 K/BB 17/0 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 18 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings