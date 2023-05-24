The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)

Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.

Altuve picked up a hit in 66.9% of his games last year (103 of 154), with multiple hits in 47 of those contests (30.5%).

He hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games last season (154 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Altuve drove in a run in 26.6% of his games last year (41 of 154), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 81 of 154 games last year, with multiple runs in 25 of those games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 69 .325 AVG .271 .402 OBP .370 .562 SLG .500 37 XBH 30 13 HR 15 25 RBI 32 40/33 K/BB 47/33 6 SB 12 Home Away 78 GP 76 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (30.3%) 42 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 39 (51.3%) 12 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (19.7%) 18 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (30.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)