On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .268 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
  • Jung enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.1% of them.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 23 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.302 AVG .194
.353 OBP .234
.587 SLG .361
8 XBH 6
5 HR 3
14 RBI 11
23/5 K/BB 24/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 24
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.