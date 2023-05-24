On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .268 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Jung enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.

Jung has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.1% of them.

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 23 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 24 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings