Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .268 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Jung enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.1% of them.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 23 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
