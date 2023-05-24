Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with a triple in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Pirates.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .866, fueled by an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during his last outings.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this season (79.2%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (37.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (52.1%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (18.8%).
- He has scored in 31 games this season (64.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (87.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (70.8%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (70.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Oviedo (3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.69 ERA ranks 58th, 1.542 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
