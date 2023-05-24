Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 17-9 in those games.

Texas has gone 17-8 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (68% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 55.6% chance to win.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-16-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for only two matchups this season, and covered in both.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 14-10 13-4 17-14 20-13 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.