The Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics and Bam Adebayo of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, May 25

Thursday, May 25 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics knocked off the Heat, 116-99, on Tuesday. Tatum poured in a team-high 33 points for the Celtics, and chipped in 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jimmy Butler had 29 points, plus nine rebounds and five assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 33 11 7 1 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 4 4 2 0 1 Derrick White 16 2 2 2 2 3

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 29 9 5 1 1 1 Gabe Vincent 17 1 4 0 0 1 Caleb Martin 16 4 1 0 1 2

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart posts a team-best 6.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists.

Butler tops the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 27.5 10.8 4.8 1.2 1.1 2.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 23 6.6 5.4 2 0.9 0.4 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.4 5.4 3.6 0.7 0.3 1.6 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.7 9.1 2.9 0.7 0.5 0 Marcus Smart BOS 13.3 4.2 5.6 0.9 0.3 2 Kyle Lowry MIA 10 3.9 5.2 1.3 1 1.5

