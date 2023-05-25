Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

In 36 of 82 games this year, Robertson has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

The implied probability that Robertson hits the over on his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.5% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 9 109 Points 8 46 Goals 5 63 Assists 3

