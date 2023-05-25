Joe Pavelski will be on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

  • Pavelski's plus-minus this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.
  • In 25 of 82 games this season Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
  • In 49 of 82 games this season, Pavelski has registered a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.
  • Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
  • Pavelski has an implied probability of 62.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
82 Games 9
77 Points 6
28 Goals 2
49 Assists 4

