Joe Pavelski will be on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

In 25 of 82 games this season Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 49 of 82 games this season, Pavelski has registered a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 62.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 9 77 Points 6 28 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

