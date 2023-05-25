Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +31.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 48 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 19 of them.

In 27 of 73 games this season, Hintz has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 9 75 Points 7 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 5

