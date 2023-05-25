Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Seguin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

Seguin has a goal in 18 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this year (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

In 25 of 76 games this year, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 9 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.